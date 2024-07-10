Simon Pegg And Edgar Wright Would Not Be Pleased About A Shaun Of The Dead Reboot

Edgar Wright's horror comedy "Shaun of the Dead" was an unexpected cult hit when it was released in 2004, attracting a small but passionate crowd of snarky cineastes drawn to its clever dialogue and affection for zombies. "Shaun" is a cross between the stylish gore of Sam Raimi — complete with a "gearing up" sequence straight out of "Evil Dead 2" — and a brand of humorous, self-reflective quarter-life introspection engaged in by a barely-grown, pop-obsessed man-children. It was a character conceit one might frequently encounter in the films of Kevin Smith.

Made for only $6 million, "Shaun of the Dead" would make an impressive $38 million worldwide. Moreso, "Shaun of the Dead" very quickly entrenched itself into a new pop canon of nerd classics, making millions more on DVD, and frequently appearing in repertory houses as part of their midnight movie programs. It would spawn two spiritual sequels ("Hot Fuzz" and "The World's End") which featured many of the same actors in new roles, and which would all deal with the stultifying — and edifying — place that pop culture obsession has in a thirty-something male's emotional development. The so-called Cornetto Trilogy remains Wright's most impressive project.

Given that so many low-budget international classics have been remade since the release of "Shaun of the Dead," one might idly ponder why some greedy American studio exec didn't think to dump a pile of money into a stateside reboot, adding millions of dollars of production value into Wright's beloved classic. Given how horridly everything else has been milked, why not "Shaun"? In a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Shaun actor Simon Pegg points out why rebooting their 2004 flick would be distasteful, namely: he wouldn't want to see a personal project maligned by crass studio commercialism.