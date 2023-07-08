The Empty Man Was Ignored In 2020, But Let It Drag You Into The Depths Of Urban Myth

There was an extended period in the summer of 2021 when Salt Lake City (where I lived at the time) ranked among the cities with the worst air quality on the planet. Due to its geography, you see, SLC Valley is particularly susceptible to inversions, wherein colder, particle-filled air is trapped at the earth's surface beneath a layer of warmer air. Thanks to shifting winds, a blanket of smoke from wildfires in northern California and Oregon had found its way to northern Utah and settled down into its new home that season. As such, residents of SLC like myself spent several days staying indoors, wearing our KN95 masks (which we were stocked up on thanks to Covid-19), blasting our air filters at maximum capacity, and doing our best to avoid breathing too much.

So, of course, this is when I had the terrific idea to spend a Saturday morning watching a little film I'd been hearing about called "The Empty Man."

Loosely inspired by the comic book series created by writer Cullen Bunn and artist Vanesa R. Del Rey, 20th Century Studios' "The Empty Man" was quietly dumped into theaters in the midst of the Covid lockdowns in October 2020. Like most people, I assumed it was because the film was quite bad. "The Empty Man" had been gathering dust on the shelf for years by that point and its trailer didn't do it any favors, painting it as a meat-and-potatoes horror thriller about a broody protagoinst who gets in too deep investigating a disturbing urban myth. Coming on the heels of the similar — and similarly-titled — "The Bye Bye Man" and the "Slender Man" movie (both of which were rigorously trashed by critics), there seemed little reason to pay the film any attention.

Good gracious, was I wrong.