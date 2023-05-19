Barry's Stephen Root Is Satisfied With The Way The Series Is Ending

This post contains spoilers for "Barry" season 4, up to episode 6.

"Barry" season 4's big time jump has been transformative for a lot of characters, but perhaps none more so than The Raven — or, as he used to be known, Monroe Fuches. Stephen Root's character has been through the wringer, from getting his teeth filed down to fending off a feral child, but his stoicism in the face of relentless prison beatings has now earned him something he's long been lacking: respect.

There are just two episodes left of the series now. According to Bill Hader, he and fellow co-creator Alex Berg made the decision to end with season 4 because "a very clear ending presented itself." Things have already taken an unexpected turn with the time jump, and Root said that he and the show's other actors wanted to be surprised as much as possible during filming.

"We were very careful about trying not to learn what was gonna happen in each episode as we filmed them," the actor told Collider. Inevitably, they ended up knowing the arcs of episodes for much of the season, but when it came to the final scene of the series, "We got that late, as everybody did," said Root. He added cryptically: