A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Review: The Game Of Thrones Prequel Is A Welcome Return To Westeros
If anything best sums up "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," it's this: a 10-second snippet, one of the earliest pieces of marketing for the HBO series, featuring young squire Egg (newcomer Dexter Sol Ansell) lounging atop a hill overlooking a field of pavilions alongside Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey). This particular clip felt as surprising as it was revealing. "I think I could be quite happy in a place like this," Egg sighs wistfully, to which our lovably thickheaded knight responds, "You're in a place like this." Even beyond the blunt and deadpan humor of it all, which already feels unlike anything else we've seen from this property before, such an unassuming exchange wouldn't strike most as worthy of our first real look at the latest "Game of Thrones" prequel. In retrospect, however, it couldn't possibly have set a better or more effective tone for this humble, wholesome, and very welcome return to Westeros.
The actual scene, a perfect distillation of the chemistry between both actors as they speak longingly about their hopes and dreams of a better life early in the season, is precisely what sets this HBO show apart from the likes of the original or "House of the Dragon." Based on author George R.R. Martin's novella titled "The Hedge Knight," one of three short stories published under his "Tales of Dunk and Egg" series, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" will quickly wash away any doubts about a significantly shorter season with vastly reduced runtimes. (Critics were given access to each of the six total episodes, all of which clock in between 31-42 minutes). In fact, this might as well be the palate cleanser we all needed — or, at least, those of us left with a bitter aftertaste by its grittier, more cynical, increasingly extravagant predecessors.
What if this fantasy world, as cruel and bleak and unforgiving as it's always been, actually had some heart and quiet introspection to it? That may not have been the sole purpose of co-creator Ira Parker (a credit he shares with Martin himself), but that ambition is plain to see in every nook and cranny of this spin-off nonetheless. It's no wonder why the notoriously hard-to-please Martin gave his blessing nearly a full year ago. Refreshingly self-contained, a much-needed throwback to adventure tales of old, and a near-flawless adaptation, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" is living proof this old franchise still has some tricks up its sleeve.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is a simple, straightforward, and heartfelt fantasy story
Who needs Iron Thrones and royal dynasties and civil wars with fire-breathing dragons? Taking place roughly 100 years prior to the events of "Game of Thrones," "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" has a much smaller-scale approach in mind. Here, the political intrigue of King's Landing is little more than a rumor. As far as family legacies go, our anonymous hedge knight's only claim to fame is his servitude to another nobody — the late Ser Arlan of Pennytree (brought to life in flashbacks by an amusingly prickly Danny Webb), whose mundane off-screen death kicks off the story. And the only dragons in sight are printed on coins, mocked up as puppets in theatrical stage plays, or represented by a gaggle of (mostly) sour-faced Targaryens. As it turns out, filtering this through the eyes of the lowest of commoners works wonders. Westeros has never felt more formidable or unfriendly ... or more alive, for that matter.
This is a series, after all, where the main thrust of the plot is about nothing more pressing than Dunk's attempt to make a name for himself in the upcoming Tourney at Ashford Meadow. When he crosses paths with a diminutive stable boy named Egg and eventually takes him on as his squire, the unlikely twosome embark on the franchise's most traditional, straightforward, and heartfelt hero's journey yet — though not without a clever twist here and there. It doesn't take long for the creative team's blistering sense of humor to reveal itself, quickly undercutting any tired notions of self-serious spectacle or navel-gazing dourness with a sharp edit, a well-timed flashback, and even one particularly inspired music cue. (You'll know it when you hear it.) Hell, the noticeable lack of an opening credits sequence announces this show's mission statement better than anything else ever could. For anyone anticipating another "Game of Thrones" redux, you'd be much better off imagining something closer to the simpler joys of J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Hobbit."
In the absence of an entire ensemble jockeying for screen time or epic battles eating up the budget, Ira Parker and his writing team are free to make this a proper two-hander between Dunk and Egg. They're the heart and soul of this adventure, and both actors instantly rank among the best castings of any of the three shows thus far. Dexter Sol Ansell fully embodies the character's mix of childish stubbornness and wide-eyed innocence. Peter Claffey brings a world-weary grumpiness along with his physically imposing presence, juxtaposing nicely with his inherent sense of goodness and honor. (Not since Chris Evans' Steve Rogers has a genre hero charmed you so thoroughly with their square-jawed likability.) Together, they're the secret sauce that elevates what could've been a generic "Game of Thrones" knockoff into something deeper, richer, and surprisingly emotional.
Viewers can expect A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms to be very different from Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon
As much as "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" confines itself to this tiny little corner of Westeros, it'd be a mistake to treat this as a bug instead of a feature. It's true that, for all the continent-spanning storylines of "Game of Thrones" and "House of the Dragon," this prequel hardly strays past the limits of a single nondescript town. Though we meet several characters along the way — highlights of which include Tom Vaughan-Lawlor's local steward Plummer as a foil to Dunk's idealism, Shaun Thomas as the plucky Raymun Fossoway (think of him as this show's version of the endearing sidekick Podrick from "Game of Thrones"), and especially Finn Bennett as the haughty Targaryen princeling Aerion — most are there merely to fulfill their plot function and move on. There's a constant, tangible yearning for the wider world just beyond the boundaries of this narrative. And yet, almost none of it ever becomes a drawback; not when that narrow focus is precisely why this feels like such a reinvigorating change of pace.
If anything, these constraints only ever work in the creative team's favor. Diehards will be relieved to know that Ira Parker wears his love of the original novella on his chest, faithfully translating entire conversations, speeches, and even inner monologues practically word-for-word. On the rare occasions where the source material proves lacking, Parker and co-writers Aziza Barnes, Hiram Martinez, Annie Julia Wyman, and Ti Mikkel actually improve what's on the page with original scenes, new characters, and a knack for capturing the spirit and tone of the book above all else. And when it comes time to ramp up the action (this is a tourney, after all), directors Owen Harris and Sarah Adina Smith combine visual clarity with a grounded perspective that makes every major sequence pop. Even composer Dan Romer leaves his mark on one of the most familiar soundscapes in streaming TV, unleashing a jaunty new theme for Dunk and Egg (along with a few other surprises) that will leave viewers whistling long after the credits roll.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has the potential to be the best of the franchise
For those willing and open to try a different flavor of Westeros, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" is likely to scratch many a fantasy fan right where they itch. What's more, it's a near certainty that some (present company included) may come away declaring this as the best and most rewatchable of the trio of shows to this point — even if much of that argument mostly relies on potential, for the time being. Still, it's not a spoiler to say that Ira Parker and his creative team's work results in several all-timer moments in the here and now. One particularly chaotic ending delivers the most shocking cut to credits since Jaime Lannister lost his hand. Another results in one of the most rousing moments of pure elation since Jon Snow beat his fellow bastard to a bloody pulp. Even the utterly satisfying ending is sure to win over anyone still feeling jilted by how "Game of Thrones" ultimately bowed out, or by the previous season of "House of the Dragon" delaying multiple game-changing set pieces.
But, as always, the dividing line comes down to what each individual personally wants out of a franchise like this. "Game of Thrones" famously delighted in trampling on audience expectations, from the shock factor of killing off its own main character (on multiple occasions, mind you) to its main thesis that conventional heroes are simply too good and too respectable to survive a landscape as wretched as this. "House of the Dragon" picked up on this thread and ran with it, tripling down on incest, brutality, and senseless wars waged in the name of pursuing power. There will always be room for gritty and realistic dramas that capture the world as it is, not how we wish it to be.
But, finally, here comes a long-awaited counterpunch to that established trope. Arriving at a moment in history that somehow feels even bleaker than when "Game of Thrones" rose to prominence, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" is a calculated return back to more hopeful shores. Perhaps honor and duty can win the day, and one chivalrous knight can protect those he cares for ... without being damned for it. Westeros remains as grim and impoverished and downtrodden as ever. This time, however, there's reason to believe that a nobody can stand up for what's right, learn some hard-fought lessons along the way, and actually see a light at the end of the tunnel. Maybe that's exactly what we need right now.
/Film Rating: 8 out of 10
"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" premieres January 18, 2026 on HBO and HBO Max.