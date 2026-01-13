A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Review: The Game Of Thrones Prequel Is A Welcome Return To Westeros

If anything best sums up "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," it's this: a 10-second snippet, one of the earliest pieces of marketing for the HBO series, featuring young squire Egg (newcomer Dexter Sol Ansell) lounging atop a hill overlooking a field of pavilions alongside Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey). This particular clip felt as surprising as it was revealing. "I think I could be quite happy in a place like this," Egg sighs wistfully, to which our lovably thickheaded knight responds, "You're in a place like this." Even beyond the blunt and deadpan humor of it all, which already feels unlike anything else we've seen from this property before, such an unassuming exchange wouldn't strike most as worthy of our first real look at the latest "Game of Thrones" prequel. In retrospect, however, it couldn't possibly have set a better or more effective tone for this humble, wholesome, and very welcome return to Westeros.

The actual scene, a perfect distillation of the chemistry between both actors as they speak longingly about their hopes and dreams of a better life early in the season, is precisely what sets this HBO show apart from the likes of the original or "House of the Dragon." Based on author George R.R. Martin's novella titled "The Hedge Knight," one of three short stories published under his "Tales of Dunk and Egg" series, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" will quickly wash away any doubts about a significantly shorter season with vastly reduced runtimes. (Critics were given access to each of the six total episodes, all of which clock in between 31-42 minutes). In fact, this might as well be the palate cleanser we all needed — or, at least, those of us left with a bitter aftertaste by its grittier, more cynical, increasingly extravagant predecessors.

What if this fantasy world, as cruel and bleak and unforgiving as it's always been, actually had some heart and quiet introspection to it? That may not have been the sole purpose of co-creator Ira Parker (a credit he shares with Martin himself), but that ambition is plain to see in every nook and cranny of this spin-off nonetheless. It's no wonder why the notoriously hard-to-please Martin gave his blessing nearly a full year ago. Refreshingly self-contained, a much-needed throwback to adventure tales of old, and a near-flawless adaptation, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" is living proof this old franchise still has some tricks up its sleeve.