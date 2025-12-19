A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Will Face The Same Problem Game Of Thrones Did

Apologies to all the "A Song of Ice and Fire" readers out there still suffering from cases of lingering PTSD, but maybe take this as your cue to find your happy place now. At this point, the ongoing soap opera surrounding author George R.R. Martin and his perpetually-unfinished series of novels (which gave birth to HBO's "Game of Thrones" TV show) is known far and wide. Remember when he proclaimed that he would race against time to publish his next book, "The Winds of Winter," before the series adaptation blew past the timeline of the novels — which happened back in 2016, when season 6 first premiered? Here we are roughly a decade later, and we appear to be no closer to the next installment than we were before.

Well, not to be the bearer of even worse news, but general audiences planning on tuning in to the upcoming "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" might want to prepare themselves for another round of déjà vu. Although the consensus opinion is that "Game of Thrones" fell off a creative cliff in its final season, diehards would argue that this steady decline coincided with the moment showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss ran out of published material to work with. As fate would have it, this new prequel set in the fantasy realm of Westeros is pretty much doomed to experience something awfully similar ... though the circumstances are wildly different.

Indeed, don't take this warning as a reason to skip what looks like a can't-miss adventure starring two of the "Game of Thrones" franchise's unlikeliest heroes. Rather, consider this a primer for casual fans interested in checking out the (very entertaining and well-written) original stories. Curious about how we arrived here? You've come to the right place.