A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Trailer Differs From Other Game Of Thrones Shows In One Big Way

The newest trailer for "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" just dropped, and it looks ... funny?!

That's right: The second major spin-off and prequel of "Game of Thrones" has jokes in it, which is a little bit surprising. Yes, the original series, which is based on George R.R. Martin's novel series "A Song of Ice and Fire," had some jokes courtesy of characters like Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), but overall, it was fairly dour. "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," on the other hands, appears to be leaning into a more light-hearted approach.

I'm getting ahead of myself, though. Based on the novellas also written by Martin affectionately known as the "Tales of Dunk and Egg," "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," created by Ira Parker and Martin himself, stars Peter Claffey as the titular knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and Dexter Sol Ansell as his young squire simply known as Egg. Duncan, the titular "Dunk," is what's known in Westeros as a "hedge knight," meaning he's technically unaffiliated with all of the great houses of Westeros. While this places him lower on the status pyramid than a knight who serves, say, the powerful House Baratheon, it also affords Dunk, who's lowborn and trying to become a well-regarded knight through sheer skill alone, more freedom.

This doesn't necessarily sound hilarious, but seriously, watch the trailer! It has jokes in it! Besides departing from "Game of Thrones" and its first spin-off and prequel "House of the Dragon" by placing the focus on non-royals, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" looks like a big departure for this universe because it looks like a buddy comedy.