A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Trailer Looks Like The Perfect Antidote To House Of The Dragon
For better and definitely for worse, I've been a fan of "Game of Thrones" for a while now; I won't pretend that I've been on board since author George R.R. Martin started releasing the novels in his original "A Song of Ice and Fire" series in 1991, but I've since read the books, I've watched the HBO series several times over, and I've since tuned in for the first spin-off and prequel "House of the Dragon." Hence, at this point in my writing career, I can spell pretty much any actor and character name from the franchise without double checking. Along with other fans of the fictional continent known as Westeros and the denizens found within its massive sprawl, I've been excited to see another prequel and spin-off, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," make its way through production. Now that we've seen the trailer, it looks totally different from previous shows set in Westeros, and to be clear, I think that's a really great thing. Not only does it look really funny and much more light-hearted than its predecessors, but it also seems to feature a very welcome shift in focus.
First things first. Based on Martin's novellas that bear the cheeky title "The Tales of Dunk and Egg," HBO's "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" is set to focus on a "hedge knight" named Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey), a sort of freelance knight who's not aligned with any particular House of those Seven Kingdoms and is, as such, free to fight for whomever he wants (and, one has to assume, whomever will pay him well enough to do so). When he meets a young, scrawny boy who says his name is Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell) and begs to be Ser Duncan, or Dunk's, squire, Dunk says yes ... completely unaware that the young boy he's just enlisted is Prince Aegon Targaryen, an heir to the Iron Throne who eventually becomes King Aegon V Targaryen (a fourth son who earned the unflattering nickname "Aegon the Unlikely").
Dunk is a lowborn man, and Egg is in disguise, and even though there are definitely some royal characters in the show, it looks like it'll move away from their drama a bit. Honestly? That sounds great.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms appears to dispense with the royal drama of previous Game of Thrones shows – and that's great
Let's look back at "Game of Thrones" for a second, shall we? The HBO adaptation, overseen by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, devotes most of its time to highborn and royal intrigue as various Houses of Westeros duke it out over the Iron Throne, the ultimate seat of power in the realm. Even though we're introduced to Westeros and its seven kingdoms via House Stark, led by the almost too honorable Eddard "Ned" Stark (Sean Bean), none of whom really want the Iron Throne, Ned is eventually dragged into the palace politics when he correctly accuses the current queen, Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), of having children out of wedlock instead of with the rightful king, her husband Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy). (Her kids are, in fact, products of incest fathered by her twin brother Jaime, played by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.) After Robert dies and his illegitimate son Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) becomes king, Joffrey beheads Ned, setting off an event known as the War of the Five Kings — and between Ned's execution and Robert's death, we get quite a lot of people vying for the throne for the rest of the show, even as undead ice zombies known as White Walkers head steadily towards the kingdom.
Even "House of the Dragon" is mostly consumed with highborn strife. When we first meet Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, she's played by Milly Alcock and the only legitimate and living heir of her father King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine); fast-forward by a decade, and she's now played by Emma D'Arcy and determined to take the Iron Throne in her father's stead. The problem? His second wife and Rhaenyra's stepmother, Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey as a teen and Olivia Cooke as an adult), provided Viserys with male heirs, leading to the Targaryen civil war known as the "Dance of the Dragons."
This is literally all palace intrigue! Honestly, it'll be refreshing to see a different and more grounded side of Westeros, and that approach will set "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" apart. Its showrunner, Ira Parker, thinks so too.
The Knight of the Seven Kingdoms showrunner has confirmed the series has a much smaller scale than its predecessors
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly surrounding a feature on "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," Ira Parker, who will lead the series with George R.R. Martin after having served as a writer on "House of the Dragon," clarified that this new show will have a totally different focus. "Nobody's thinking about magic," Parker explained, referencing all of the prophecies in magic we've seen in the previous "Game of Thrones" shows. "This could basically be 14th century Britain. This is hard nose, grind it out, gritty, medieval knights, cold with a really light, hopeful touch. It's a wonderful place to be. We are ground up in this series, we are starting right at the bottom. We're not with the lords and ladies, the kings and queens."
As Parker correctly pointed out, we've already seen Westeros quite a bit, and even though there have certainly been interludes that take us away from the royal infighting, putting such a large focus on this aspect of the fictional world is novel. "To find a totally different version of this world that everybody seems to know so well was very, very appealing," he noted. "The fact that we live in this world, though, where magic once existed, is very interesting to me. This is the ground and the grass that has seen dragons and dragon fire before. So, everything is just like how the world is, but a little stranger, a little different."
Again, it's important to note that we do see some Baratheons, Targaryens, and highborn folk scattered throughout this raucous, extremely fun trailer ... but the focus is Duncan, his desire to be a great knight while remaining a free and uncommitted man, and his friendship with Egg. All in all, this series looks like a really fantastic change of pace and a welcome addition to the larger "Game of Thrones" universe.
"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" is set to premiere on HBO on January 18, 2026.