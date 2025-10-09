A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Trailer Looks Like The Perfect Antidote To House Of The Dragon

For better and definitely for worse, I've been a fan of "Game of Thrones" for a while now; I won't pretend that I've been on board since author George R.R. Martin started releasing the novels in his original "A Song of Ice and Fire" series in 1991, but I've since read the books, I've watched the HBO series several times over, and I've since tuned in for the first spin-off and prequel "House of the Dragon." Hence, at this point in my writing career, I can spell pretty much any actor and character name from the franchise without double checking. Along with other fans of the fictional continent known as Westeros and the denizens found within its massive sprawl, I've been excited to see another prequel and spin-off, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," make its way through production. Now that we've seen the trailer, it looks totally different from previous shows set in Westeros, and to be clear, I think that's a really great thing. Not only does it look really funny and much more light-hearted than its predecessors, but it also seems to feature a very welcome shift in focus.

First things first. Based on Martin's novellas that bear the cheeky title "The Tales of Dunk and Egg," HBO's "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" is set to focus on a "hedge knight" named Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey), a sort of freelance knight who's not aligned with any particular House of those Seven Kingdoms and is, as such, free to fight for whomever he wants (and, one has to assume, whomever will pay him well enough to do so). When he meets a young, scrawny boy who says his name is Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell) and begs to be Ser Duncan, or Dunk's, squire, Dunk says yes ... completely unaware that the young boy he's just enlisted is Prince Aegon Targaryen, an heir to the Iron Throne who eventually becomes King Aegon V Targaryen (a fourth son who earned the unflattering nickname "Aegon the Unlikely").

Dunk is a lowborn man, and Egg is in disguise, and even though there are definitely some royal characters in the show, it looks like it'll move away from their drama a bit. Honestly? That sounds great.