Game Of Thrones Spin-Off Update Spells Bad News For House Of The Dragon Season 3

Remember how we had to wait three years between season 1 and 2 of "Severance," and everybody panicked? For that matter, remember when nearly two years passed between season 1 and season 2 of "House of the Dragon" and even that felt torturous? Well, I guess we'd all better get used to this sort of thing based on an announcement from HBO about its other "Game of Thrones" spin-off and its premiere date.

"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" was supposed to begin its run in 2025, but during the Upfronts presentations (per Entertainment Weekly), the premium network — which also announced it's changing the name of its proprietary streamer back to HBO Max (one of the least surprising moves of all time) — said that "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" will now have to wait until 2026. While "House of the Dragon," the first major "Game of Thrones" spin-off and prequel set in Westeros, wasn't specifically mentioned, it's easy to assume that we just won't get any "Game of Thrones" properties on HBO or the newly rechristened HBO Max at all in 2025.

This is, without question, disappointing, particularly after season 2 of "House of the Dragon," which adapts George R.R. Martin's written history of the Targaryen family "Fire & Blood," was cut down from 10 to eight episodes and finished on a rather abrupt note. Not only that, but it also speaks to a distressing small screen trend where audiences end up waiting years and years for the new season of their favorite show. (In comparison, "Game of Thrones" usually had similar technical challenges to overcome and still managed to release seasons on a relatively dependable schedule in the pre-streaming world.)

So, now that we have two different "Game of Thrones" properties that won't come out until 2026, what do we need to know about them (or, rather, to remember in the case of "House of the Dragon")?