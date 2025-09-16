2026 Is Going To Be A Big Year For Game Of Thrones Fans - Here's Why

Apart from the fact that the "Game of Thrones" franchise is set to offer more live-action TV than ever in 2026, the stories at hand also happen to be more interesting than anything the property has churned out in some time. The big thing is the much-heralded arrival of the third "Game of Thrones" show, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," which stars Peter Claffey as wandering hedge knight Ser Duncan the Tall and Dexter Sol Ansell as his young squire, Egg. Based on George R.R. Martin's "Dunk and Egg" stories, the prequel could very well rescue the "Game of Thrones" franchise from itself by focusing on the kind of comparatively low-stakes "a dynamic duo walks the land" stories that its parent show tended to be very good at.

Meanwhile, "House of the Dragon" season 3 is heading toward a big moment known as the Battle of the Gullet, which might just be the most impressive fight in the show's — or perhaps even the "Game of Thrones" franchise's — history. With the series' ongoing power struggles taking care of the high and mighty end of the property's storytelling, it seems that the year 2026 is set to cover all aspects of what made "Game of Thrones" great ... and if both shows deliver quality-wise, the franchise may be back with a vengeance.

To reiterate: "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" will premiere on HBO and HBO Max in January 2026, followed by "House of the Dragon" season 3 sometime later that year.