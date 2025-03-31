House Of The Dragon Season 3 Will Finally Deliver The Book's Biggest Battle

"House of the Dragon" season 3 may still be a ways away, but showrunner Ryan Condal has given fans some tidbits to chew on in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly. Among the points of discussion was the upcoming Battle of the Gullet — a core piece of George R. R. Martin's "Fire & Blood" book, on which the "Game of Thrones" prequel is based. According to Condal, the "House of the Dragon" version, which will be coming in season 3, could be the franchise's most gargantuan set piece yet.

"I will say that the war this season goes very hot, very, very quickly," Condal told EW. "I think the people that were waiting and waiting for all of the horrible, brutal, pitiless bloodshed will be getting it in copious amounts." He named the Battle of the Gullet specifically as a primary event in the early part of season 3, which comes as no surprise given how clearly it's set up at the end of season 2. "In many ways, the Gullet has been on the minds of the production for about three years now," Condal added, "and trying to figure out how we were going to mount it in a way that was both producible and exciting, thrilling."

If the whole thing comes off the way the production team on "House of the Dragon" seems to be hoping for, it may be an episode of television no one will soon forget. "I would like to think that this is probably the most complex sequence that's ever been done for television," Condal remarked, "not necessarily the most expensive or the longest shoot or anything like that, but just based on the number of moving pieces, the amount of different disciplines, media that have to be blended together to achieve success because you're talking about sea and ships and dragons and action."

