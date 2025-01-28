How George R.R. Martin Feels About The Game Of Thrones Spin-Off A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms

George R.R. Martin is not shy about sharing his thoughts on adaptations of his work. The author has previously shared his discontent with "House of the Dragon" and the changes made to the source material — specifically the Blood and Cheese sequence and the erasure of a book character with big repercussions for the larger story.

But you know what show has Martin giddy with excitement? "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms." The upcoming "Game of Thrones" spin-off is based on Martin's "Tales of Dunk and Egg" novellas, which tale the story of Ser Duncan "Dunk" the Tall, a hedge knight, and his squire, Egg (who is revealed to be Prince Aegon Targaryen). The show takes place 90 years before the events of the first book in A Song of Ice and Fire.

Martin took to his blog, which he's dubbed "Not a Blog," to share his satisfaction with how this adaptation is turning out, writing about his experience watching the show. "I've seen all six episodes now," Martin wrote. "And I loved them." The author went on to praise the cast, and says the adaptation is "as faithful as adaptation as a reasonable man could hope for." Martin did warn viewers, however, that they should not expect "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" to be as focused on action and dragons as previous shows set in his fantasy world of Westeros. Instead, the show is "a character piece, and its focus is on duty and honor, on chivalry and all it means."

This is great news, and high praise from Martin, particularly after his issues with "House of the Dragon" (issues shared by many fans and critics).

Of course, the author also took the chance to update readers on his progress on "The Winds of Winter." Or, more accurately, his lack of progress on "The Winds of Winter," a book that grows in anticipation yet decreases in likelihood of being finished with every passing month.