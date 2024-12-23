Stephen King Once Gave George R.R. Martin The Perfect Advice For His Writer's Block

Sometimes, truth really is stranger than fiction. Two of America's most popular and influential novelists have shaken up the literary world as we know it ... despite taking polar opposite approaches to their own respective works. Any avid fan could tell you how legendary writer Stephen King singlehandedly changed the face of horror by delivering multiple classics over the decades, while George R.R. Martin similarly shifted the trajectory of fantasy in a more post-modernist direction. For better or worse, however, that's where the similarities between the pair come screeching to a halt.

Once you compare the vast differences between King and Martin's pace of writing, well, that's there things start to get plain wonky. King has famously published over 65 fiction novels and over 200 short stories over his career, many of which have been adapted into movies and shows (though, to be fair, not all of consistent quality). Meanwhile, Martin sports a much more modest oeuvre backed by his defining "A Song of Ice and Fire" series, which in turn inspired the juggernaut known as HBO's "Game of Thrones." Ask any jaded book reader, however, and you'll never hear the end of it when it comes to Martin's notorious struggle to finish his beloved franchise. One writer keeps his publishers very happy (and rich) multiple times a year, while the other has submitted nary a draft of his most anticipated follow-up in over 13 years — seriously, you can't make this stuff up.

So, perhaps it was only a matter of time before the two colleagues crossed paths and sat down for an extended chat. That finally came to pass back in 2016 with a lengthy interview (via Entertainment Weekly) held near Martin's longtime residence in New Mexico. Of the many wide-ranging topics they touched on, the idea of writer's block came up near the end of their conversation ... and King dropped some seriously sage advice for our patron saint of procrastination.