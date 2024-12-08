How To Read Every Stephen King Book In Order

Horror legend Stephen King has written a fair few books over the years. Ever since he burst on the scene with "Carrie" in 1974, he's given fans at least one book nearly every year. Since most of his work has been extremely popular, he's also established himself as a bit of an authority on the horror front — and isn't shy about commenting about either the genre or his craft as a writer.

Thanks to King's status as a horror luminary and extensive work in many other genres, we've analyzed his work many times before. You may have seen us discuss why King's endings have a reputation for being disappointing, look into his biggest career regret involving (of all things) a forgotten TV commercial, and examine the one Stephen King book that will never get a film adaption due to the author voluntarily scrubbing it from his catalog.

However, in order to make the most of the cultural discussion around the storyteller, it's good to be aware of the extent of his work and how to best approach it. To this end, we've compiled a full list of Stephen King's books in suggested order of reading. Strap in, because he's a hard-working guy, and the list is going to be long.