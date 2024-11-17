Stephen King's Biggest Career Regret Involves A Forgotten TV Commercial

Granted, King revealed this great regret of his during an interview conducted in 2012, so it's possible he's had further musings on the matter since then. Still, the man seems as thoughtful as he is straight-shootin' during the interview, telling The Sunday Times (via The FireWire Blog) about how the AmEx ad allowed Americans to put a face to his already popular name:

"If I had my life over again, I'd have done everything the same. Even the bad bits. But I wouldn't have done the American Express 'Do You Know Me?' TV ad. After that, everyone in America knew what I looked like."

On paper, the ad is relatively harmless, a cute addition to the "Do You Know Me?" campaign which American Express put together around the mid-1970s. Ostensibly, the ads were to feature famous and successful people who weren't immediately recognizable visually, given their status working behind-the-scenes or in otherwise non-front-facing positions. In this way, King's spot is perfect, playing up his importance to the horror genre with some classic Gothic iconography — and while King is no Vincent Price, he acquits himself well. Although King was certainly not shy about making appearances on-screen in movies made by his pals (he has a juicy role in a segment from George A. Romero's 1982 "Creepshow," for starters), it's true that only mega-fans, horror aficionados, and other such insiders would've already known his visage by the time the ad began airing. Afterward, according to King, his recognizability went through the roof, and he had to say farewell to his anonymity.

Although King still wishes he could turn back time and keep his mug out of the American Express ads, it's also possible that without the ads, his star may not have risen as high or remained as long as it has. Not to mention that the ads seem to have influenced at least one loving parody made of them, in the form of the introductions to episodes of "Garth Marenghi's Darkplace." Stephen King may be frustrated that too many of us know what he looks like, but hopefully he can take solace in the fact that we feel honored to have him at all.