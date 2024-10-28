The Stephen King Movie Adaptation Clint Eastwood Called 'A Giant Failure'

At the dawn of the 1980s, Warner Bros. had two major in-house artists who could do just about anything they wanted. One was a movie star, the other a filmmaking genius, and they couldn't have been more different in aesthetic or temperament.

Clint Eastwood was a television star who found big-screen success by making Spaghetti Westerns in Europe with an upstart named Sergio Leone before becoming the avatar of the angry, Miranda rights-burdened American police officer as "Dirty Harry." Stanley Kubrick was a Bronx born-and-bred autodidact who found his love for filmmaking via photography; after a string of critical successes with "Paths of Glory," "Loilita" and "Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb," he was hailed as a visionary for the groundbreaking "2001: A Space Odyssey," upon which he became renowned for his perfectionism and technical boundary pushing.

We like to play the "what if" game with legendary director and actor pairings around here, but there is almost certainly not an alternate universe where Eastwood and Kubrick hooked up. Unlike Kubrick, Eastwood liked to work quickly, shooting very few takes and moving on, whereas the meticulous auteur could shoot over 100 takes to get whatever it is he thought he needed. These fellas were not simpatico.

So it's no surprise Clint Eastwood hated "The Shining," and didn't mind saying so on record.