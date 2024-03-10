The Most Confusing Moments In Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey Explained

The writing process of "2001: A Space Odyssey" is the stuff of cinema legend. Stanley Kubrick wanted to make a science fiction movie about humanity's place in the universe — one that would be careful to capture the awe, mystery, and grandeur of such a meditation. He initially looked to an Arthur C. Clarke short story called "The Sentinal," but would ultimately collaborate with Clarke more directly. Their screenplay for "2001" and Clarke's novel were written simultaneously. It's hard to say if the screenplay is based on the book or if the book is a novelization of the screenplay.

"2001: A Space Odyssey" is full of cosmic mysteries and eerie iconography that may seem a little baffling at first. Why, some first-time-watching teens may ask, does the picture start in the distant, prehistoric past when humans hadn't yet evolved on Earth? What is the meaning of the strange black monoliths that appear periodically throughout the film? And what in Tartarus was the meaning of the entire "Jupiter and Beyond the Infinite" chapter that takes up the final 20 minutes of the film?

I fell in love with "2001" as a teenager, although I frequently encountered peers who openly declared the movie to be frustratingly oblique, vague, or even (umbrage!) boring. How one can look at such an intense, elevating work of art — a film that scrapes up against the infinity of space and finds humanity's place in it — and describe it as "boring" is beyond me. Or perhaps even beyond the infinite.

"2001," however, is not coy. It presents its intentions clearly and communicates its themes/moods with aplomb. Additionally, if one is armed with Clarke's book, some of the film's mysteries are explained quite directly. Come, bored teens, let us explore.