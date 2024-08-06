House Of The Dragon's Fatal Flaw Will Likely Follow The Show To The Bitter End

I'm of two minds about Condal's comment. I'm glad HBO announced that season 4 will be the end, because that means the showrunner and his team have a concrete end in sight and a goal line to write to. But I am also not personally looking forward to sitting through two more seasons of a show that has the same frustrating pacing that season 2 had. There were some good — and even a few great — moments this season, and the finale had some impressive scenes and exciting interactions between characters, but I can already tell that I would much rather see a version of this show that trims things down to the essentials. (Someone call Topher Grace!)

And for me, there's a big difference between feeling that way about an eight-episode season of an HBO show versus a 20-something episode season of a network show like "Lost." A show like that was operating under an entirely different set of circumstances than a mega-budgeted HBO fantasy series, and in some ways, the room that "Lost" had to get weird and take risks over the course of a season was part of the point. It was baked in to the business model of making network TV. It gave the writers time to explore things and evolve the story organically and beef up some characters and phase out others. Maybe "House of the Dragon" fans would say they appreciated those moments in this show — the asides and repetition and interactions that happened during the huge chunks of the season that I felt like were nothing but wheel-spinning.

But when you look at what happened to Daemon this season, and the way he saw the future in the finale and seemingly completely changed his entire personality because he's seen the Song of Ice and Fire in a vision now, it's tough for me to appreciate a show that feels like it's vacillating between slamming on the brakes and putting the pedal to the metal, oftentimes within the same episode of TV. I spoke about this on today's episode of the /Film Daily podcast, which you can listen to below:

