A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Showrunner Made One Promise To Game Of Thrones' Creator

Ira Parker and George R. R. Martin's "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" is nothing like "Game of Thrones." For starters, the upcoming prequel series does not open with an operatic soundtrack, reflecting the scaled-back nature of the central events. After all, the show is based on Martin's novella series "Tales of Dunk and Egg," which follows Ser Duncan the Tall and Egg at a point in the "Game of Thrones" timeline where both characters seem ordinary enough. Whatever future glory awaits the central duo, Martin's novellas delve into their everyday toils, offering a more character-driven arc as opposed to the complex, intricate saga that is "Game of Thrones."

In keeping with the contained stakes of "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," Parker made a promise to Martin (who also serves as an executive producer) about the focus and tone of the series — namely, that its narrative would always center on those who belong to the lower rungs of Westerosi society. As Parker explained to Entertainment Weekly:

"Nobody's thinking about magic [...] This could basically be 14th-century Britain. This is hard-nose, grind it out, gritty, medieval knights, cold with a really light, hopeful touch. It's a wonderful place to be. We are ground up in this series; we are starting right at the bottom. We're not with the lords and ladies, the kings and queens."

Magic isn't accessible to the average person in Westeros (nor is it something they could sustainably practice if it was), as their busy lives are wholly dedicated to survival, which doesn't come easy to those without wealth or status in this universe. Indeed, the local armorer or barmaid isn't going to be preoccupied with age-old prophecies or limitless ambition, making their grounded perspective valuable to our understanding of Westerosi society.