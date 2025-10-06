Where A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Takes Place On The Game Of Thrones Timeline

Welcome to Westeros like you've never seen it before. The masterclass of world-building first introduced to audiences in HBO's "Game of Thrones" (and further explored in the prequel series "House of the Dragon") is set for another major piece of expansion, this time in the form of "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms." Where the previous shows focused on royal lineages and dragons and fearsome Targaryens hoping to usurp the Iron Throne, this particular "Game of Thrones" spin-off story set to debut in 2026 couldn't be more different: a modest travelogue focusing on two of the unlikeliest heroes to ever appear in the franchise.

Fans would be forgiven for being somewhat less familiar with this material than the previous shows, considering its much more humble origins. Fantasy author and professional procrastinator George R.R. Martin initially published the first short story (titled "The Hedge Knight") that would form the foundation for his "Dunk and Egg" novellas back in 1998. It was meant to be a standalone adventure set in the same universe as his ongoing "A Song of Ice and Fire" books (which, yes, Martin has yet to complete).

But unlike "House of the Dragon," which winds the clock back 200 years before the events of the "Game of Thrones" TV show, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" takes place much closer in the timeline, as showrunner/co-creator Ira Parker has now discussed with Entertainment Weekly. Roughly 50 years after the last of the Targaryen dragons die (and, with it, the last vestiges of Targaryen supremacy) and less than a century before the first episode of "Game of Thrones," a hulking hedge knight named Ser Duncan "Dunk" the Tall (played by Peter Claffey) has a chance meeting with a scrawny young squire named Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell). What comes next is history — literally!