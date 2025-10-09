5 Things We Learned About A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms, The New Game Of Thrones Prequel [NYCC]

Some franchises are tougher to quit than others, and the world of Westeros might rank right at the very top of the list. Many a viewer swore off "Game of Thrones" by the end of its final season, dismissing what was once the biggest and most talked-about series on the face of the Earth. Well, not only did "House of the Dragon" prove those angry words to be largely empty, bringing us right back to this universe full of some of the richest world-building details of any property currently streaming. But "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," the newest spin-off/prequel series based on author George R.R. Martin's work, is now set to make lightning strike thrice.

You could practically feel the buzz in the air as Martin, co-creator and showrunner Ira Parks, and main leads Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell descended upon New York Comic Con. The first major event of the weeklong pop-culture celebration centered squarely on "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," packed to the brim with fans anxious for any and all information they could get their hands on in New York City's (only slightly humbler) version of Hall H. I was fortunate enough to be in attendance on behalf of /Film as HBO unveiled the first official footage from the upcoming series, but that was only the opening salvo in what turned out to be a thoroughly entertaining and somewhat chaotic panel — highlighted by fun detours such as Claffey accidentally stoking a "The Lord of the Rings" and "Game of Thrones" rivalry (he's a big fan of both, don't worry), our collective amazement at child actor Ansell filming the series at the age of 9(!) and carrying on press responsibilities at 11, and the conspicuous absence of any talk about the status of Martin's penultimate novel "The Winds of Winter."

What they did talk about, however, could take up several articles filled with the absolute nerdiest of details. Instead, we've narrowed it down to the five coolest takeaways we had from the NYCC panel. And now, our watch begins ... again.