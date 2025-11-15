Winds Of Winter: What We Know About George R.R. Martin's Next Game Of Thrones Book

The last mainline novel in author George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire," the literary basis for "Game of Thrones," was "A Dance of Dragons," published in 2011. Though the television adaptation has long since reached its divisive end, with Martin revealing how he feels about the show's eighth and final season, the original novel series is still in the works. The sixth book, "The Winds of Winter" has been in development for well over a decade, continuing the saga of the warring houses of the fantasy realm of Westeros. Even after all that time, though, Martin still hasn't finished the books yet, marking the longest delay between novels in the best-selling property.

By all accounts, Martin has put in a significant amount of work into "The Winds of Winter," but cracking the novel's story has been a particularly time-consuming challenge. Bits of information about the long-planned book, including rough excerpts, have surfaced over the years since Martin began actively writing it. For fans of the franchise looking for a more cohesive ending than its television adaptation, Martin's remaining novels may provide the narrative closure they've been looking for. Here is what we know about Martin's next "Game of Thrones" book, "The Winds of Winter."