12 Biggest Differences Between HBO's Game Of Thrones And George R. R. Martin's Books

It's been years since "Game of Thrones" ended, bringing the HBO series' tight grip on pop culture to a close (if only temporarily). The show took TV by storm in the 2010s, with characters like Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow, and Tyrion Lannister becoming household names. However, it owed a lot to the books it was based on, "A Song of Ice & Fire" by George R. R. Martin.

Although the television series was predated by five books, the show quickly moved past where they left off, resulting in a second half of the series that is divisive amongst fans. Some speculate that every main character's ending in "Game of Thrones" is reminiscent of how they'll end up on the page, but the show still took drastic creative liberties along the way, from cutting integral characters to simplifying Martin's overcomplicated plots.

We're now 14 years out from the most recent book's release, and while some still hope "Game of Thrones" will have a very different ending in the books, the likelihood that "The Winds of Winter" will be finished continues to dwindle. In case you're desperate for more "Game of Thrones," here are the big differences you should be prepared for when starting to read "A Song of Ice & Fire."

Spoiler warning for "Game of Thrones" and "A Song of Ice & Fire," so beware!