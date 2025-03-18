What Are The Seven Kingdoms In Game Of Thrones?

When Aegon the Conquerer showed up in Westeros, he arrived in Dragonstone, a stormy island on the east coast of Westeros. Dragonstone was his base as he went about conquering all the kingdoms, although he soon began setting up shop on the mainland. He established a fort near Blackwater Bay, and during his conquest, a town had sprouted up around it. Aegon named it King's Landing and made it the new capital of his conquered kingdoms, and the area's population has grown more and more ever since.

The Crownlands are basically like Washington D.C. in America, but much bigger. It's not a Kingdom, but it is the region that rules over the other seven kingdoms. In the process of founding the Crownlands, Aegon basically annexed large swaths of land from the kingdoms that were already there. (See below for those.)

As for the climate of the Crownlands? Well, it's a little surprising that King's Landing wasn't already around in some form pre-Aegon, considering that its location (with its natural harbors and its warm climate) seems perfect for a major city. The downside to King's Landing (and most of the Crownlands outside of Dragonstone) is that it's a little too hot, as we see the poor Stark family have to endure during the early books of the main series.

Although this world doesn't have the same season lengths as our world, it does seem to largely stick to our world's other weather patterns. The west coast of Westeros has milder seasons in general, whereas the eastern coast has larger temperature swings. So a place like King's Landing will get very hot in the summer, but it can still get pretty cold in the winter.

What's the best Crownland city to live in? Honestly, I'd say Duskendale, which is a little to the north of King's Landing. Yes, it's no longer the hot cultural/economic hub it was pre-Aegon, but that just means the rent's lower and it's less likely to be held under siege.