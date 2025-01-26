Where Was Game Of Thrones Filmed? Every Major Location, Explained

When "Game of Thrones" ended its run on HBO back in 2019, it left a somewhat disastrous legacy behind with a series finale that, in this writer's opinion, absolutely stunk (though some of my colleagues may beg to differ on that point). Still, if you go back and re-examine the show despite its total dud of an ending — the majority of the seasons are still pretty good, at least! — you may notice one thing: showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss shot in some seriously stunning locations.

In fact, if you look at "Game of Thrones" through a totally different lens, you could view it as a sort of twisted tourism ad for various locales all over the world; even though characters you love might get murdered in them, the locations are definitely gorgeous! Perhaps the coolest thing about all of the cities and vistas seen throughout "Game of Thrones," though, is that you can visit a whole bunch of them if you find yourself outside of, say, the continental United States since the locations themselves are scattered throughout Europe, the United Kingdom, and even Iceland. Westeros, the fictional land that serves as the setting for "Game of Thrones," covers a wide variety of climates and aesthetics, so it's definitely not surprising that the team behind the show scouted some extremely impressive spots for filming — here are some of the biggest in-universe locations explained, including exactly where they are in the world.