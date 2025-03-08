Game Of Thrones: Every Main Character Ending, Ranked

Let's cycle through a handful of supporting players who make it to the last episode of "Game of Thrones" and see where they ended up. Unfortunately for all of them, they all get pretty dumb endings, so let's just go ahead and kick things off with Grey Worm, the leader of Daenerys' Unsullied army played by Jacob Anderson. Before Missandei's death, she and Grey Worm were lovers who dreamed of sailing to her home country of Naath together, so after having a silly little stand-off with Jon Snow after he commits outright regicide, Grey Worm lets the whole issue go and heads to Naath with some Unsullieds. This makes very little sense, but okay.

Davos Seaworth, portrayed by Liam Cunningham and one of the show's best supporting characters, does very little in the series finale, which is a shame because Davos is so great. He, along with Jon, tries to stop Grey Worm from killing a handful of Lannister prisoners, and later, he's seen at the Small Council table alongside Tyrion and a handful of other people. He is, apparently, the master of ships, which is honestly the only thing that makes any sense here, considering his history as a sailor.

I saved Bronn (Jerome Flynn) for last, because every single thing Bronn says and does in the last season of "Game of Thrones" is so unbelievably stupid and nonsensical that I still can't believe anyone let the writers get away with this. Earlier in season 8, Bronn shows up while Tyrion and his older brother Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) are hanging out by candlelight and threatens both men, who are his friends, with a crossbow because their sister Cersei (Lena Headey) paid him to do so. Tyrion promises him the lordship of Highgarden, which he is not in a position to even offer at the time, and the issue is dropped until we see Bronn at the Small Council named as the Lord of Highgarden and the Master of Coin. Very early in the series, Bronn does not know what a loan is or how it works, but sure. Make him Master of Coin. Who cares?