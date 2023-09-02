Maisie Williams' Dedication To The Game Of Thrones Books Made Her Job A Lot Harder

"Game of Thrones" has been off the air for several years now, and the prequel series "House of the Dragon" has taken over the world that author George R.R. Martin created in his novel series "A Song of Ice and Fire." While the controversial finale of "Game of Thrones" soured a lot of fans (including myself) on the show, all you have to do is think about Maisie Williams' portrayal of Arya Stark to remember why we loved it in the first place. Getting to watch a young girl who always knew she didn't want to be like everyone else grow, change, get more powerful, and set off on a massive sea adventure at the end was a wonderful thing, and something I wish there was more of on television.

While there were many things that didn't translate well from the books, Arya's character absolutely did. Perhaps you, like me, said after the first episode, "Oh, now that is perfect casting." As it turns out, Williams wasn't just a good actress and perfect for the role, but she was also a stickler for being true to the character Martin created. One of the ways she proved her dedication was by making her fight scenes much harder on herself than they could have been.