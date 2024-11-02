Game Of Thrones: The Biggest Changes From The Unaired HBO Pilot

There's no question that the White Walkers are an enormous part of "Game of Thrones" lore. While the main characters all argue over who gets to sit on the Iron Throne and which Westerosi family will reign supreme, the threat looming in the far North — beyond the Wall guarded by Castle Black and the Night's Watch — is heading right towards the Seven Kingdoms, meaning that there's an army of undead ice zombies coming to wipe out all of humanity. Apparently, the White Walkers were really different in that original pilot — not only did they speak a language called "Skroth" that never resurfaced in the real series, but David Benioff and D.B. Weiss said the costumes just looked like absolute crap.

"The original White Walkers looked so terrible," Benioff said simply. "We just punted it."

Weiss confirmed this, saying that because they didn't have a super-clear vision for the creatures just yet, they figured they'd fix it in post-production ... only to realize that approach created more problems. "For the first White Walker, we stuck a guy in a green suit and thought we'd figure out what he looked like later with CGI," Weiss said. "Nobody said, 'That's an enormously expensive approach to the problem you have.' The thing to do was come up with [a costume], even if it's not 100 percent of the way there, and then fix it later with CGI as opposed to coming up with nothing and designing it entirely in CGI. That would have taken half the budget of the pilot just to do that."