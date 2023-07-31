Game Of Thrones Shot Three Different Versions Of Jaime Shoving Bran

With "House of the Dragon" recently airing its first season on HBO, it feels like "Game of Thrones" never left our televisions. It's hard to believe that it's been 12 years since those who'd already read the George R.R. Martin's books the series was based on had to keep their expressions neutral as their friends watched it all unfold. We saw events like the Red Wedding, the death of Jon Snow (Kit Harington), and the big moment from the very first season when Jamie Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) pushed 10-year-old Brandon Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) out of a tower window, paralyzing him. Why would Jamie be so needlessly cruel? Little Bran, who liked to climb walls, just happened to peer into a tower as Jamie and his twin sister Cersei (Lena Headey) were getting it on. Cersei kept insisting that Bran saw what they were doing, and Jamie figured the death of a kid was worth it to keep the secret. That remains gross, no matter how much time has passed.

That particular scene took some consideration to get right, and according to a 2019 video from the official YouTube channel for "Game of Thrones," there was one thing they had to try a few different ways. It wasn't the angle of Bran's fall or the delivery of the lines. It all had to do with the wardrobe.