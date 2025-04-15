House Of The Dragon Broke One Of George R.R. Martin's Game Of Thrones Universe Rules

Author George R. R. Martin has never been shy about sharing his feelings on the television adaptations of his "A Song of Ice and Fire" novels, "Game of Thrones" and "House of the Dragon." In fact, in July 2024, it seemed like he tried to shame "House of the Dragon" a bit ahead of time. Not long before the season 2 finale of the HBO series debuted, Martin posted a little primer on the dragons of his world on his personal blog, only for the finale to completely contradict one of Martin's newly-posted rules about the fire-breathing flying lizards. Showrunner Ryan Condal isn't afraid to take the series in a slightly different direction from its source material (nor is he afraid of butting heads with Martin), so it's not too surprising that this particular dragon detail doesn't quite match up.

In his blog post, Martin elaborated on some of the dragon lore from his novels and included a complaint about the Targaryen family sigils on "House of the Dragon," seeing as they depict four-legged dragons and not Martin's two-legged beasts. (They're wyverns, George, I don't care what you say!) He also noted the eating and travel habits of his dragons, which didn't seem to matter much until the finale, when a dragon basically did the opposite of what he said. Did he know ahead of time and was trying to get ahead of it to appease hardcore fans of the novels? Maybe! It could have been pure coincidence, but either way, "House of the Dragon" broke a major George R. R. Martin universe rule.