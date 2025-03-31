House Of The Dragon Creator Breaks Silence On George R.R. Martin's Criticisms

You know, when "House of the Dragon" was originally pitched to HBO as a civil war pitting two powerful individuals against one another in a battle for control with everything at stake, I don't think this is quite what they had in mind. The saga unfolding behind-the-scenes between "A Song of Ice and Fire" author George R.R. Martin and series showrunner Ryan Condal might just rival that of Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy). Now, we're finally hearing from the other side of the great debate.

For the first time, Condal is addressing the dragon-sized elephant in the room. As production is now officially underway on the third season of "House of the Dragon," the showrunner is finally responding to Martin's discontent over how the former approached certain storylines and subplots from season 2. Fans will undoubtedly remember the notorious "Blood and Cheese" episode, which featured one of the darkest moments in the entire story. While it certainly lived up to the hype, Martin indicated that he had some serious reservations about certain changes from the text of his fictional historical novel "Fire & Blood." The opinionated writer promised to address those concerns in a blog post down the line, which he ultimately did ... and promptly set the internet ablaze. In the now-deleted post, Martin pulled no punches in describing his main gripes with Condal (whom Martin personally brought on board to lead the show in the first place, mind you) over key characters omitted from the adaptation and the larger side effects this would cause in later seasons.

In an extensive Zoom interview with Entertainment Weekly, Condal admits that the public spat with his own "hero" was quite difficult to stomach: "It was disappointing. I will simply say I've been a fan of 'A Song of Ice and Fire' for almost 25 years now, and working on the show has been truly one of the great privileges of, not only my career as a writer, but my life as a fan of science-fiction and fantasy. George himself is a monument, a literary icon in addition to a personal hero of mine, and was heavily influential on me coming up as a writer."