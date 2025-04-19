How George R.R. Martin Feels About Game Of Thrones Season 8

There was a time when the HBO series "Game of Thrones" seemed like an unstoppable juggernaut and a universally beloved adaptation of the "A Song of Ice and Fire" novels by author George R. R. Martin. Then came the final season, which was a disappointment at best and a truly frustrating fumble at worst, pushing the cast to their limits and infuriating fans with a rushed, unsatisfying ending. The reaction to season 8 of "Game of Thrones" was so bad that it seemed uncertain if the franchise could ever recover, though the creators of prequel series "House of the Dragon" ignored the backlash and have been successful in bringing Martin's storytelling to the small screen in their own way. Martin has never been particularly shy with sharing his feelings about the original HBO show, and he's been pretty open about how people's reactions to the ending impacted him as the franchise's creator.

Advertisement

While the author still has not finished writing the eighth book in the series, "The Winds of Winter," he did express disappointment that fans were so upset with the ending crafted by series showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. He laid some of that blame at the feet of the fandom and fan culture and some at the feet of Benioff and Weiss, noting that he was relatively hands-off with the final few seasons.