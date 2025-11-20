Game Of Thrones Found A Way To Fix Modern Television's Most Annoying Problem

In the realm of modern television, there is a bottomless pit of acclaimed shows to enjoy for every sort of viewer. It can be a bit overwhelming at times. The frustrating part is that when one finds a show they love, it's often a case of getting somewhere between six and 10 episodes, then having to wait two years or more for another season. Fortunately, HBO and the team behind the "Game of Thrones" universe is trying to solve that problem, to the best of their abilities.

HBO has announced, via the official "Game of Thrones" social media accounts, that fans of the George R.R. Martin franchise are going to get at least one new season of television every single year beginning in 2026 and continuing on through to 2028. The post features several images of dragons with the caption, "One Realm. New Stories. Every Year."

Things will kick off in 2026 when "A Knight of the Seven Kingdom" premieres in January, followed by "House of the Dragon" season 3 later in the year. From there, the shows will split duties, with "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" officially returning for season 2 in 2027, followed by "House of the Dragon" season 4 in 2028. So, while it may not be the same show returning annually, there will be new "Game of Thrones" every year for a while, which should help scratch the itch for viewers who've had to exercise a lot of patience when it comes to TV in the streaming era.

It's worth noting that these shows are going to be radically different. "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" takes place much closer to "Game of Thrones" in the timeline and will differ greatly from what's come before in HBO's other adaptations of Martin's work.