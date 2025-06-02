Every Canceled Game Of Thrones Spin-Off Series We Know About

By certain metrics, "Game of Thrones" was and is the biggest TV show of all time. At no other moment in history — and by moment, in this case, I mean a span of several years — has a single series sat so definitively on the (pardon the pun) throne of television. It was a cultural phenomenon unlike any other, and so it was the least surprising thing in the world when HBO announced plans to massively expand the franchise with various spin-offs after the original show ended.

Those plans started on somewhat rocky footing due to the largely negative response to "Game of Thrones" season 8, which will go down as bag-fumbling of gargantuan proportions. But more than half a decade on, that ire has faded, and the first big spin-off, "House of the Dragon," has returned the world of Westeros to critical acclaim. The third live-action series, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," is set to premiere in 2026, but these aren't the only projects that have been announced.

The number of announced or rumored "Game of Thrones" spin-offs, sequels, and prequels is somewhat staggering. A few that appear to be currently in the works include a show covering Aegon the Conqueror's conquest of Westeros and a prequel about Robert Baratheon's rebellion against the Targaryen Dynasty. Many more, however, have already been canceled. Their watch has ended before it began, so let's eulogize the "Game of Thrones" shows that almost were, but weren't.