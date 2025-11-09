Stranger Things Was Conceived As A Miniseries - Here's Why That Changed At Netflix

The first season of "Stranger Things" is often considered its best, and that's mainly due to how self-contained it is. Season 3 and 4 spend a lot of time setting up future events, while season 2 features what feels like a back-door spin-off pilot episode tossed in there. Season 1, then, is the only "Stranger Things" season that focuses on telling a complete, standalone story. Well, almost.

There is, admittedly, a matter that season 1 neglects to expand on, and it gave the show major potential for a multi-season arc going forward: the Upside Down. Introduced as a mysterious alternate dimension covered in alien-like spores and tentacles, by the end of season 1, viewers still don't know what exactly it is or where it comes from. Speaking to SFX Magazine, creators Matt and Ross Duffer revealed that their original plan for season 1 actually included an explanation for the Upside Down, but the Netflix higher-ups insisted they hold off on that. As Ross Duffer recalled:

"When we pitched to Netflix, we knew that they weren't interested in a limited series, so when we were making season 1, we knew that in success, it would continue, and so we purposely held back certain mysteries. The biggest one from season 1 was about what the Upside Down actually is, which is something we've known now for almost 10 years. We've thought about revealing it every time we write a season, and we just kept holding it back and holding it back."

Even back in the mid-2010s, it seems like Netflix understood it had a potential worldwide sensation on its hands. Why let this series end after one season when it could keep it going for years, turning it into a multi-billion dollar franchise in the process?