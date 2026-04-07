Many The Pitt Fans Are Proving That Yes, It's Possible To Be Bad At Watching A TV Show

Over the course of two seasons, "The Pitt" has become wildly popular, and it's easy to see why: It's a damn good show. The ensemble cast is dynamic and talented, the writing is sharp, there's a sense of authenticity, and on top of all that, the series values competency and empathy at a time when those things seem to be in short supply in the real world. For all these reasons and more, "The Pitt" has developed a very vocal, very passionate online fanbase. And that's great! What's not so great, however, is the sneaking suspicion that some are watching the show incorrectly — or at the very least, demanding things that were never going to happen in first place.

Now, before we go any further, I want to be clear: If you love "The Pitt" and find happiness in your obsession, I can't fault you. "The Pitt" is pop culture entertainment, and we all deserve to be distracted from the horrors of the real world by such things. I'm also not going to delve into the concept of shipping the show's various characters, which has become prominent among the fandom, because, again, if that floats your boat, more power to you. I personally have no interest in that sort of thing (and I don't really think the show does, either).

What's troubling me, though, is that some viewers seem to be treating "The Pitt" like a puzzle to be solved. They approach the show the way fans used to obsessively approach "Lost," a mystery box series that became appointment viewing and seemingly broke everyone's TV-watching brains in the process. "Lost" was a series all about twists and shocking revelations, and it became such a cultural phenomenon that other shows rushed to copy its formula. Unfortunately, I think this programmed many viewers to assume all shows released in the wake of "Lost" were following this blueprint.