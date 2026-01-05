The Pitt Season 2 Review: The Medical Drama Continues To Turn Empathy And Competency Into Great TV

There are many reasons why "The Pitt" captured so many viewers during its premiere season. The most obvious is that it's a damn good show, loaded with memorable characters played by talented actors doing great work. But that wasn't all. There was also the fact that "The Pitt" felt like a bit of a throwback, presenting itself as a bit of an old school TV drama. The episodes came to us weekly rather than all at once, and while the first season was telling one long story stretched across a single day, with each episode covering about an hour of time (a concept once popularized by Fox's jingoistic "war on terror" hit "24"), it was still, well, episodic. In other words, it was a TV show that felt like a TV show, rather than one long, poorly paced movie — a problem that plagues so many modern shows in the streaming era.

But if I had to narrow it down and get even more specific, what made the first season of "The Pitt" so dang great was a solid mix of hyper competency and radical empathy. Without getting too lost in the weeds here, I think it's fair to say that our current timeline is a bit bleak. Somehow, the meanest, dumbest people are running things, and compassion and expertise are seen as weaknesses. "The Pitt" season 1 didn't shy away from these harsh realities, but it also strove to remind us that even in the midst of all this mess, there are still decent people out there fighting like hell to do what's right. Since these characters are human, they are inherently flawed, and their flaws often come to the surface and trip them up. But they're trying, damn it! And that has to count for something, especially these days.

R. Scott Gemmill's medical drama continues this trend with "The Pitt" season 2, which adopts the "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" approach to continuing the story of the dogged staff of the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center's emergency room. This second season isn't repeating itself or treading the same ground, exactly, but Gemmill and his team are smart enough to realize that since the first season worked so well, there's no good reason to stray too far from what that first season established. In other words, if you loved "The Pitt" season 1, you're going to love "The Pitt" season 2.