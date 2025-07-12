Why Tracy Ifeachor's Dr. Collins Left The Pitt Before Season 2

This article contains spoilers for "The Pitt" season 1.

It seems Dr. Collins has worked her last shift in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital's emergency room.

Tracy Ifeachor, who played Heather Collins on the HBO Max original hospital drama series "The Pitt," will not return to reprise her role in the upcoming second season. The last time we saw Dr. Collins, she had been encouraged to leave the emergency room and return home after a mentally and physically exhausting day that involved her character experiencing a miscarriage at work. Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch (Noah Wyle), the ER's attending physician, even went as far as to tell Collins to turn off her phone, avoid watching TV, and get some sleep — a kind-hearted piece of advice but one Robby likely regretted. Shortly after he sent Collins home, the ER (affectionately known as "The Pitt") was overwhelmed by an onslaught of victims of a mass shooting at a local concert. Someone tried to reach out to Collins to call her back into work to help, but it seemed like she took Robby's advice, and it turns out that may be the last we ever see of her.

Actors leave shows all the time for a myriad number of reasons, but the interesting aspect here is that it was not Ifeachor's decision to leave.