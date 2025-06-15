The Real Reason The Pitt Takes Place Over A Single, 15-Hour Shift

In the end, R. Scott Gemmill says that the concept of time was huge for "The Pitt," because things take a while in a real emergency room; throughout season 1 of the show, we watch the same patients receive treatment across multiple episodes and also see people throwing fits in the waiting room because they haven't been seen yet. As Gemmill put it, this is a phenomenal way to ensure that the show remains as authentic as possible.

"So time just seemed to become such an important part of the whole process," Gemmill said. "One of the things with ER physicians, and these guys can speak to it much better than I can, but is how often they're pulled away to another situation, another case, someone else needs them that every three to five minutes they're on something else. So that became really important, as we talked earlier about the authenticity. And so rather than following a patient through the course of one episode, and they come in and we fix them up, and by the end, they're better. Everyone who's been to the emergency department knows your wait alone is going to get you through four or five episodes, and we really wanted to capture that. And so the time element became a really big part of it."

Gemmill said that this presented some understandable challenges — one can imagine that, you know, the cast had to look as if it was only one day despite time passing during filming — but it all paid off handsomely. "And as challenging as it was, and we weren't sure it was going to work, I think it really elevates the show," he concluded. "It's very hard to capture that feeling of the emergency department, because it's so alive and it's so electric, and there's so much going on. And seemed like if we took the audience into that environment and didn't let them out, we're not going to commercial breaks. We're not coming back two hours later."

"We don't go into their private lives at all," host Emily Silverman pointed out. "No, and so it's kind of like Robby not being able to find time to use the restroom. The audience doesn't get a chance to step away. They're sort of juggling the cases the same way the doctors are, and I think that really helps pull you into the storytelling, because you can't leave until that hour or that shift is over." Silverman is right; it makes "The Pitt" particularly gripping to watch it unfold in "real time."