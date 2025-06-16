The Pitt Episode That Changes The Entire Series, According To Noah Wyle

This article contains a discussion of mass violence.

When "The Pitt" premiered on the newly rechristened streamer HBO Max in January 2025, it slowly built up its audience thanks to positive buzz and word of mouth — so by its 12th episode, it had plenty of fans on board. Throughout the 15-episode debut season — each hour of which is meant to represent 60 minutes of a busy, chaotic, and ultimately devastating shift in an overrun Pittsburgh emergency department — we watch as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch (Noah Wyle, the "ER" veteran who also helped develop the series and works an executive producer) saves and loses patients in basically equal measure. The real gut punch, though, comes in that 12th episode, "6:00 P.M."

During that episode, Robby and his colleagues receive a barrage of victims due to a mass shooting at PittFest, a large local gathering. Frantically, Robby and his closest friend at work, charge nurse Dana Evans (Katherine LaNasa), try to call Robby's surrogate son Jake (Taj Speights), who they know attended PittFest with his girlfriend Leah (Sloan Mannino). As more and more devastating injuries fill the ER, Robby grows more and more panicked but has to continue to do his job as the stakes get higher and higher. A week or so after that episode aired, Wyle spoke to Esquire about it, saying he felt like it changed the show into something bigger and more complex, in that you can argue that episode 12 defines the entire series.

After interviewer Brady Langmann said he felt like more people were "talking about" the show after episode 12 of "The Pitt," Wyle wholeheartedly agreed. "That feels accurate," he said. "We were so insulated in the beginning that I didn't really have any sense of who was watching. And then I was really surprised to see a lot of nonindustry periodicals writing articles about it. Then an in-box full of DMs. It's interesting how to gauge any kind of popularity these days. In the old days, they would publish it in the [Los Angeles Times] and you could read your show ranked and you knew how many households had watched. This is a bit more of a mystery. The 12th episode redefines the series from being something that is slightly presentational as a hospital show into being something that arrives at more of a thesis statement."