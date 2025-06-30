After Friends, Lisa Kudrow Starred In A Fascinating HBO Comedy Series

I'll be honest: if your tolerance for cringe comedy is low, "The Comeback," the HBO series that stars Lisa Kudrow fresh off her turn in "Friends," may not be for you. I would, however, urge you to give it a shot even if your shoulders ache from said cringing, because it's one of the funniest shows the premium network has ever made, and it's returning for a third and final season after its second outing concluded in 2014.

Kudrow — who, as pretty much everyone knows, starred as Phoebe Buffay on "Friends," which made her into one of the biggest sitcom stars of all time — stars on the series, which she created alongside Michael Patrick King, as Valerie Cherish, who's also a sitcom star. Valerie, unlike the real Kudrow, is a fading star ... and in the first season, she's offered the role of the older, mumsy Aunt Sassy on a series called "Room and Bored," which presents some unexpected personal and professional challenges. (I'll circle back to those; they're extremely funny.)

Structured as a mockumentary — within the narrative, there's literally a documentary about Valerie's return to TV, which is also called "The Comeback" — this show first premiered in 2005 and, at the time, it definitely seemed like a one-off series, albeit a delightful one. Then, nearly a decade later, King and Kudrow teamed up again for a second season of the delightful, acerbic, and admittedly cringey comedy, and now, a third season, which will serve as a conclusion to Valerie's story; specifically, the story of an actress whose fervent, borderline rabid desire for recognition and fame overtakes her to the point where it adversely affects her life. So what should fans remember about the first two seasons?