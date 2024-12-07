How Much The Friends Cast Makes From Reruns

The secret sauce of "Friends" and its longevity is simple, really. The show resonates with the viewers, and while it was never the kind of critical darling "Seinfeld" was, it did receive consistent good reviews. Thanks to its copious reruns, it has remained accessible over the years. It doesn't hurt that "Friends" is a great go-to sitcom comfort show during difficult times, and has been able to turn its significant pop culture presence into an enduring popularity. This makes the show an absolute workhorse that any platform would no doubt love to have.

Just look at the way the show has performed during the streaming era. "Friends" continued to be there for you on Netflix when the platform first licensed the show for $30 million a year. In 2019, it agreed to bump the fee to $100 million before the streaming wars separated the show and the U.S. leg of Netflix in January 2020. "Friends" moved to HBO Max (now just Max), and soon became its top dog.

The show even managed to hit a fresh bullseye with 2021's unscripted "Friends: The Reunion" special, a predictably huge hit that was watched by 29% of all streaming households in the U.S. on the day it dropped, May 27. It also earned each of the six cast members a cool $2.5 million, minimum. It may not always be easy to play a main character on a classic sitcom, but it certainly is lucrative ... and seems to remain that way long after the show is over.