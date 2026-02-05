Apple TV's Shrinking Means So Much To Harrison Ford That He'd Be Happy To Retire
Anyone who knows even a little bit about how unpredictable acting is as a profession understands that actors themselves only have so much influence over their careers. While it's true that those lucky enough to be on the top of the A-list generally get their pick of projects, even things like financial issues, scheduling, and various other factors can cause best-laid plans to fall apart. It's no secret that opportunities for actors dry up significantly as they age, and it's for this reason that so many legends of the screen have so many ignominious credits to their name toward the end of their careers. It's rare for an actor to go out on a high note, on their own terms.
It seems this topic is something that was on Harrison Ford's mind this past Tuesday, for during his appearance on the panel at Apple TV's press day promoting the third season of "Shrinking," he had some thoughtful and heartfelt things to say regarding his career and his work on the series. This isn't all that surprising, given how much "Shrinking" concerns characters working to better themselves through therapy. It was created by showrunner Bill Lawrence, whose track record includes the likes of "Spin City" and "Ted Lasso," series that became similarly renowned for their wholesomeness and introspection. "Shrinking" is no stranger to either quality, and Ford's role of Dr. Paul Rhoades, a veteran therapist living with Parkinson's disease, sees the actor working in a remarkably loose and comfortable mode. While Ford has become infamous for his poker-faced public appearances that lean into his grumpiness, the actor was touchingly sincere during the panel, revealing that his work on "Shrinking" means so much to him that it might end up being the last role he plays.
Harrison Ford's 'Shrinking' role is both a natural fit and unique within his career
Harrison Ford playing a surly therapist is a no-brainer, especially given how sharp the actor's comedic skills have always been. He rose to prominence as the virtual embodiment of healthy masculinity — a square-jawed, no-nonsense hero with a heart of gold. While some of his forays into comedy involve juxtaposing this archetype with cartoonish or farcical material (as seen in his cameo in "Anchorman 2" or his numerous talk show appearances), he possesses a gift for pure goofiness. "Shrinking" isn't merely a gag-filled comedy series, however. It's also a tender character drama, too. The uniqueness of the show has clearly made an impact on Ford, who had this to say when asked by moderator (and series writer) Ashley Nicole Black about what thoughts working on the show stirred in him:
"The kind of work that we're able to do I think is remarkable given the tools we have to work with, the notion that lies behind this series. And if it was all over here, that would be sufficient for me. This has been a different kind of job for me, and I've been doing this, as you know, for a long time. And this is very special for me. And it really nurtures me and makes me feel like what we're doing has value and importance. I look for that in my life, and I'm happy to have found it here."
While "Shrinking" isn't Ford's first foray into comedy, it's his most sustained one. It also seems like Paul is a role that speaks best to his soul. Given all that, it would be natural for Ford to want to close his acting career with something so meaningful to him.
Harrison Ford could use 'Shrinking' as a remarkable career capper
It's a fallacy to try to quantify an actor's real-life character from their performances, yet it's also true that part of themselves shines within their work. None of us really knows what Tom Hanks is like as a father, but his screen persona has established him as a generally virtuous, fatherly type. In this vein, Harrison Ford on screen has generally been an idealized paternal figure. Although this certainly doesn't mean that Ford has always played morally upright characters — Rick Deckard of "Blade Runner" being a glaring example to the contrary — it does tend to be the persona Ford has exuded on screen the most. After all, there was a minute during his career when he became nearly exclusively known for playing determined fathers looking to rescue his wife and/or children, thanks to the likes of "Air Force One" and "Firewall."
So, if Ford represents the traditional masculine ideal (flaws and all), and he's extended that persona into his elder years by embracing his paternal qualities, it makes sense why he'd consider Paul in "Shrinking" to be a fitting conclusion to his library of incredible projects. Ford has never sought out morally sanitized characters, and Paul is one of his most human roles. Like so many of his leads, Paul is on a quest for self-improvement and is open to learning about himself and others.
Not too many actors are granted the gift to explore such a theme throughout their work so resolutely, and while Harrison Ford getting this opportunity may have come through a mixture of intention and luck, it's clear from his comments that he recognizes and appreciates this gift now. If he must retire, then "Shrinking" is indeed a great high note to bow out on.