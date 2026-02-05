Apple TV's Shrinking Means So Much To Harrison Ford That He'd Be Happy To Retire

Anyone who knows even a little bit about how unpredictable acting is as a profession understands that actors themselves only have so much influence over their careers. While it's true that those lucky enough to be on the top of the A-list generally get their pick of projects, even things like financial issues, scheduling, and various other factors can cause best-laid plans to fall apart. It's no secret that opportunities for actors dry up significantly as they age, and it's for this reason that so many legends of the screen have so many ignominious credits to their name toward the end of their careers. It's rare for an actor to go out on a high note, on their own terms.

It seems this topic is something that was on Harrison Ford's mind this past Tuesday, for during his appearance on the panel at Apple TV's press day promoting the third season of "Shrinking," he had some thoughtful and heartfelt things to say regarding his career and his work on the series. This isn't all that surprising, given how much "Shrinking" concerns characters working to better themselves through therapy. It was created by showrunner Bill Lawrence, whose track record includes the likes of "Spin City" and "Ted Lasso," series that became similarly renowned for their wholesomeness and introspection. "Shrinking" is no stranger to either quality, and Ford's role of Dr. Paul Rhoades, a veteran therapist living with Parkinson's disease, sees the actor working in a remarkably loose and comfortable mode. While Ford has become infamous for his poker-faced public appearances that lean into his grumpiness, the actor was touchingly sincere during the panel, revealing that his work on "Shrinking" means so much to him that it might end up being the last role he plays.