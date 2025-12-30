Shrinking Season 3 Trailer Brings In Michael J. Fox With A Perfect Joke

After a year like 2025, quite a few of us might feel like we need therapy, and there's great news — the incredible Apple TV series "Shrinking" is back with more TV therapists than you can shake a stick at. The show, which comes from co-creators Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel, and Brett Goldstein, takes a hilariously dark look at how therapists might often need help themselves, and the trailer for the upcoming third season is a great reminder of just how incredible this series really is. Not only do we get to see unconventional therapist Jimmy (Segel) try to find love for the first time after the death of his wife just before the events of "Shrinking" began, but his mentor and business partner Paul (Harrison Ford) is going to be confronting his Parkinson's diagnosis head-on, potentially with the help of a new friend played by Michael J. Fox (who famously has Parkinson's in real life).

"Shrinking" isn't afraid to tackle its emotionally difficult material directly, using humor to help the more painful moments go down easier, and Fox's first appearance in this trailer is a perfect example. We see Paul in the neurologist's waiting room, where Fox's character asks him what he's "in for." When Paul asks him in return, Fox's character replies with "this haircut," as a joke, which is a perfect introduction to his character that feels extremely on-brand for Fox himself.