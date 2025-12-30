Shrinking Season 3 Trailer Brings In Michael J. Fox With A Perfect Joke
After a year like 2025, quite a few of us might feel like we need therapy, and there's great news — the incredible Apple TV series "Shrinking" is back with more TV therapists than you can shake a stick at. The show, which comes from co-creators Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel, and Brett Goldstein, takes a hilariously dark look at how therapists might often need help themselves, and the trailer for the upcoming third season is a great reminder of just how incredible this series really is. Not only do we get to see unconventional therapist Jimmy (Segel) try to find love for the first time after the death of his wife just before the events of "Shrinking" began, but his mentor and business partner Paul (Harrison Ford) is going to be confronting his Parkinson's diagnosis head-on, potentially with the help of a new friend played by Michael J. Fox (who famously has Parkinson's in real life).
"Shrinking" isn't afraid to tackle its emotionally difficult material directly, using humor to help the more painful moments go down easier, and Fox's first appearance in this trailer is a perfect example. We see Paul in the neurologist's waiting room, where Fox's character asks him what he's "in for." When Paul asks him in return, Fox's character replies with "this haircut," as a joke, which is a perfect introduction to his character that feels extremely on-brand for Fox himself.
Shrinking is so good that it's almost therapeutic itself
"Shrinking" is one of the best shows on television, because it's not only funny, it's also incredibly relatable. The characters are all hot messes, from control-freak Paul all the way to Jimmy's nosy next-door neighbor Liz (Christa Miller), but at the same time, they're all pretty darn lovable. The series eschews the love-and-hugs positivity of something like "Ted Lasso" while simultaneously avoiding the cruelty of other popular hit shows, and it's all the better for it. Fox's delivery and appearance are perfect, making a bit of light out of a very dark experience. It's an excellent bit of casting, and along with Jeff Daniels as Jimmy's father, season 3 is looking to be the most star-studded yet. Ford has been giving his best performance in years on this series, and it's a delight to see other older stars embracing the show.
Lawrence is pretty well-known for having created the beloved hospital sitcom "Scrubs," but "Shrinking" might actually be an even better hangout show because its characters are so deeply human. It would be a joy to have Paul, Jimmy, or Gaby (Jessica Williams) as your therapist, and spending time with them on "Shrinking" is pretty darn close. Not only that, but I would give anything for one of Liz's rocks. Seriously.
Season 3 of "Shrinking" premieres on Apple TV on January 28, 2026.