The Pitt And Shrinking Are Properly Exploring A Devastating Ailment (And It's About Time)

Though conversations around mental health and the portrayal of various ailments that affect the brain have really improved in pop culture in recent years, one topic has mostly still been the subject of either crass jokes or melodrama: any kind of dementia. Whether it's something sort of silly like Sophia (Estelle Getty) on "The Golden Girls" being forgetful and becoming extra blunt after a stroke, or heart-breakingly tragic like one lover forgetting another in the film "The Notebook," mentions of dementia tend to be inaccurate at best and genuinely harmful at worst. While a few films over the years have explored various forms of dementia with nuance, it's been especially rare on TV, until now.

It makes sense that the hit HBO Max series "The Pitt" would take its portrayal of characters with dementia seriously, as it has been praised for its incredible medical accuracy, but the Apple TV+ comedy "Shrinking" is also giving us a truly nuanced, complex portrayal of someone slowly losing themselves a bit at a time. Because dementia isn't one single ailment but is rather just the catch-all name for a number of different injuries and illnesses that cause memory loss, confusion, and disorientation, no one portrayal will ever encompass it all. Still, it's nice to see "Shrinking" and "The Pitt" treat dementia with proper care.