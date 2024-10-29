The Penguin Spotlights A Medical Issue That Rarely Gets The Attention It Needs

This article contains mild spoilers for episode 6 of "The Penguin."

At their core, art and entertainment are explorations of and discussions about the human condition. This is deeper than media simply being educational or acting as a necessary distraction (though it can certainly function both of those ways, too); art allows for the possibility and expansion of empathy, a deeper understanding of the world and those who live in it. For so many of us, art tells us that we're not alone and that the events, thoughts, and emotions we're going through, whether joyous or tragic, are a shared experience. The concept of "raising awareness" sounds trite and nearly useless on paper, but through well-made art, it can be tremendously effective.

It's for this reason that I was so pleased to see episode 6 of Max's "The Penguin," because it includes a scene that not only helps deepen the characterizations of Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell) and his mother, Francis (Deidre O'Connell), but introduces the topic of a real-life disease that has been something myself and my family have been dealing with for the past several years since my father's own diagnosis. In the scene, Oz tells his sidekick/partner/protege Victor (Rhenzy Feliz) why he's been so personally dedicated to his mother's care. Turns out that she's not just elderly, but that she's currently suffering from the condition known as Lewy Body Dementia. The disease is an offshoot of Parkinson's, to the point where one is often misdiagnosed for the other, and while this is not a new disease, it's not very widely known or talked about.

Thus, its appearance in "The Penguin" is not only a sharp bit of writing, adding more real-life verisimilitude to a series based on the "Batman" comic book universe, but is also something that helps me and others who have people they love suffering from the condition feel seen, heard, and understood. Like any disease, more discussion around it leads to better diagnosis, better treatment, and better understanding.