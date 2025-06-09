The Pitt Showrunner Hopes The HBO Max Series Accomplishes One Thing

Before "The Pitt" debuted on HBO Max, Warner Bros. and the show's creators faced a lawsuit from Sherri Crichton, widow of "Jurassic Park" author Michael Crichton. The writer previously created "ER," which starred Noah Wyle as Dr. John Carter and was written and produced by R. Scott Gemmill alongside John Wells, who also served as its showrunner. These are the same men responsible for developing "The Pitt," and the Crichton estate wasn't exactly happy about them making what they saw as a blatant "ER" rip-off.

If you ask Wells, Wyle, and Gemmill, however, they had a very specific goal in mind with "The Pitt" — one which clearly separates the show from "ER." As Wyle told Variety, "Our intent with 'The Pitt' is to examine and contribute to the public discussion on the challenges facing emergency medical providers in the post-COVID world." In the series, we see this represented through Wyle's character, Dr. Michael Robinavitch or Dr. Robby. The senior attending physician at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center ER experienced the death of his mentor first-hand during the global pandemic and is still reeling from the experience throughout season 1 of "The Pitt."

But while this desire to showcase the effect that COVID had on doctors is central to "The Pitt," the show feels like it's about so much more than this. Sure, we see the slow breakdown of Dr. Robby, but it's propelled by a whole lot beyond the lingering memory of having to pull the plug on his mentor. Throughout season 1, which depicts a full 15-hour shift in the ER, Dr. Robby and his team are faced with myriad tragedies and traumas, all of which coalesce into a kind of ever-growing darkness looming over their day. By the end, then, we get a real sense of just how hard it is to be an ER doctor, regardless of the global pandemic. In a larger sense, the show appears to be making a point about how we can never truly know what kind of pressures people are facing or what they're going through in their personal lives. For Gemmill, who's credited as the creator of "The Pitt," it seems that this was the real point of making the series.