How For All Mankind Season 5's Sci-Fi Revolution Rewrites History (And An Infamous Meme)

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "For All Mankind" Season 5, Episode 6, "No Sudden Moves."

As far as alternate histories go, "For All Mankind" and its basic premise that Russia beat the U.S. to Earth's moon in the 1960s is the gift that keeps on giving. The Apple TV series has had an endless amount of fun throughout the years imagining all the possibilities this offers, from advancements in technology light-years ahead of our own to famous celebrities living very different lives to entire world events completely diverging from how we know them to have unfolded. Season 5 even establishes that the streaming era died before it ever got off the ground. This is sci-fi in the purest sense of the word, and it's all led to one of the most shocking (and darkly amusing) moments in the show.

"For All Mankind" might be currently exploring the interplanetary politics of a growing faction of Mars colonists and their simmering discontent with Earth, but this latest reveal is as homebound as it gets. Remember, in this timeline, the 1990s and early 2000s hardly resemble the decades that we (well, most of us, at least) lived through. Al Gore was elected President of the United States, climate change has already effectively been dealt with, and — this is the biggie — 9/11 never happened. Sounds as idyllic as it gets, right?

Well, history has a way of repeating itself, even in ways we never quite expected. In Episode 6, "No Sudden Moves," the Martian revolution takes its most violent step yet, and the fallout is felt as far away as Earth. In the process, we appear to witness this timeline's version of 9/11 ... and it puts its own twist on the infamous George W. Bush 9/11 internet meme.