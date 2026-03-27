For All Mankind Season 5's Alternate Timeline Presents A Very Different Streaming Era

Mild spoilers ahead for the "For All Mankind" season 5 premiere.

"For All Mankind" is one of the best sci-fi shows on Apple TV, which is saying something because the streamer has many of the best sci-fi series currently airing. It's a spectacular show about an alternate timeline where the Soviet Union made it to Earth's moon before the U.S. This created a ripple effect that changed history as we know it — for the better. In a way, "For All Mankind" imagines what it would've looked like if our reality were more like that of the "Star Trek" franchise (minus the eugenics and nuclear wars that precede its hopeful vision of the future).

A big part of the fun of watching "For All Mankind" comes from the little nuggets of information that reveal how the timeline of the series diverges from our own. For instance, the "Star Trek" property charted a very different course in the "For All Mankind" universe. Similarly, the show's season 5 premiere includes news reels about historical events that happened in the decade since season 4, like the Space Shuttle Challenger being decommissioned after being used for decades and definitely not exploding.

The best one, however, is all about Blockbuster.

At the start of season 5, we get a blink-and-you-miss-it glimpse at a newspaper article explaining that Blockbuster is opening its first branch on Earth's moon in 2007. Most importantly, its CEO (a Martian tech billionaire and founder of a "holo-entertainment" platform) has announced that Blockbuster will be producing original media available exclusively at Blockbuster locations. Its first TV show? One rumored to be set in the world of U.S. politics.

That's right: Blockbuster essentially made "House of Cards" in the "For All Mankind" universe. Forget Netflix; Blockbuster ended the streaming era before it even began.