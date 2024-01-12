For All Mankind Season 4 Finale Explained: An Asteroid Heist And A Jump To The Future

This article contains spoilers for "For All Mankind" season 4.

Apple TV+ has quickly become the home of sci-fi on TV. Between "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" delivering kaiju action on the small screen, "Foundation" giving us an epic adaptation of Asimov's iconic book series, and "For All Mankind," it's an exciting time to look to the stars.

That last one, in particular, is doing something unique, presenting an uplifting and optimistic show of what humans can achieve when working together to explore outer space. "For All Mankind" began as an alt-history drama about a timeline where the Soviet Union got to the moon before NASA, causing a ripple effect with changes to the culture. Since then, it has become more and more of a proper science fiction show (one with as much love for science and technology as "Dr. Stone").

In its fourth season, "For All Mankind" is now set in 2003 and a few things are different. The Soviet Union is still around, and the U.S. had its first openly gay female president back in the '90s. We have a colony on Mars and can make the trip there in just a month. Electric cars are super common, and climate change is no longer a concern.

Oh yes, and there's that whole asteroid heist to deal with. The season 4 finale featured some big developments and yet another time jump that teases what's to come in season 5. Let's break it all down, shall we?