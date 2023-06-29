Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Director On 'Ad Astra Per Aspera' And Starfleet's Fallibility [Exclusive Interview]

I think what's been fun to read in the reviews is that even though it's a talky episode, there's so much momentum and it's so propulsive, and getting to work with Benji for the third time, coming into a relationship where we already know each other really well and we know how we work, we know each of each other's skills and talents, Benji's a really story-driven DP, and so he was excited to really understand how I saw this episode from a thematic perspective, from a character arc perspective. So we designed our whole cinematic language. We had a very specific cinematic language. If you go back and watch it, after knowing some of this, you'll start to see these rules that we created for ourselves about when the camera moves with a character or not.

Like for instance, Batel is struggling with duty versus love, right? She loves Pike. She would much rather not be involved, and she would love to just have Una be pronounced innocent and have this all go away, but she's got duty. She's got a very serious career trajectory and she's not going to sacrifice that. So we wanted to play with that arc for her because she starts, she's all about duty, and by the end, she gets to be filled with love. So we played with, when she's feeling duty, we gave her clean camera frames. She was separated from people. She didn't share the frame with anybody because it was all on her, right? And she feels like not part of a family. And then versus love, as she starts to be able to realize her goal, she starts to share her frames again. That was an arc that was very important to us.

I'll give you one more for La'an. It was betrayal versus forgiveness. So she was so worried about having betrayed Una that it made her stiff and tight and make bad decisions, like asking Uhura to do something she shouldn't be asking her to do. And then finally, when Neera gave her the gift of forgiveness, things changed for her. So we wanted to play with that visually as well. And so with betrayal, we always had a stiff camera. The camera wasn't moving when we would shoot her in that capacity, and we always shot her long lens and further back. And then with forgiveness, we would use a wider lens closer on her. It was a more open experience in the frame. She could breathe, she could relax.

We did this for every character, and these are just I think some of the rules that you feel throughout the show, and particularly in the courtroom, that make it feel intentional and dynamic in a subliminal way so it doesn't just feel like shot, reverse shot, medium, medium, closeup, closeup, that it's just hosing it down. There was nothing that wasn't super thoughtful and intentional in the entire making of this episode.